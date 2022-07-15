Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

