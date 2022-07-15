Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.