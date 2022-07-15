Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

