Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Biotech ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBH. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,918,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

BBH stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.27. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.