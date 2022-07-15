Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $264.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.