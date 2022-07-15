Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.