Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.