Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 283 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

