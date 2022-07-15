Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 1,710 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 437,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,087. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

