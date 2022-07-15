Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $189,230.36 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.18 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

