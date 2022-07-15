Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $998,700.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

