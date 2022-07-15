Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,643,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in VOXX International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

