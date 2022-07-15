Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys 3,095 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $18,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,696.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MACK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

