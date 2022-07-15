Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys 3,095 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $18,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,696.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MACK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
