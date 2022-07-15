Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 13.3%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) shares were down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70.

About Inscape (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

