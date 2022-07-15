InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

INND stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,696,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,956,203. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

