Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 471.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of ILPT opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $691.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

