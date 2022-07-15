Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.93

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and traded as low as $17.97. Indivior shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 68.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

