Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.93

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and traded as low as $17.97. Indivior shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,567 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Indivior Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.19.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
