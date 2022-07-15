Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.06. 4,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

