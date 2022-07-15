ILCOIN (ILC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,017.00

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006969 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,774,234,805 coins and its circulating supply is 820,538,385 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

