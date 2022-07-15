II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Trading Down 1.7%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.44 and last traded at $201.44. Approximately 1,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.99.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVIP)
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
