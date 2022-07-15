IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 2,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

