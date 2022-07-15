IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $366.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.20. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

