IDEX Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of IEX opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

