ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

ICICI Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,611 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

