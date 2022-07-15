ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 3.9%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,022 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 1,022 ($12.16). Approximately 35,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 70,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($12.65).

The company has a market cap of £700.24 million and a PE ratio of 309.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Sandra Pajarola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($124,048.53).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

