Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Icanic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

About Icanic Brands (Get Rating)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.