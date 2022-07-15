iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iCAD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

iCAD Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

