HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,480.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $29,480.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

