Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 378.5% in June

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 378.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. 78,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $32.57.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HSQVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.