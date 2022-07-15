Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 378.5% in June

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 378.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. 78,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

