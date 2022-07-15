Huobi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $704.87 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $704.87 million and $27.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00021624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,111.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,409,022 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

