Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.12.

HBAN opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

