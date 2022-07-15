Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 2.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 7,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 24,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

