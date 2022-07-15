Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 10,087,911 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

