HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.02 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.17), with a volume of 63,331 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £93.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.65.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)
