HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.02 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.17), with a volume of 63,331 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £93.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.65.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

