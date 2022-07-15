HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $91.34. 45,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

