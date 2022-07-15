Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $16.26 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $16.26 or 0.00077183 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $204.96 million and $16.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00282185 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074793 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,603,969 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
