home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 3.9% Higher

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.19 ($3.19) and last traded at €3.10 ($3.10). 52,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.99 ($2.99).
The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.66.
home24 Company Profile
