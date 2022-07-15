home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 3.9% Higher

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.19 ($3.19) and last traded at €3.10 ($3.10). 52,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.99 ($2.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.66.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

