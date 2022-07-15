Hive Price Down 12.7% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Hive has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and $4.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 446,345,619 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

