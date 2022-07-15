Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,294 shares.The stock last traded at $304.49 and had previously closed at $295.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.79.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

