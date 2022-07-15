Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

