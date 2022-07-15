Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $113.31 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

