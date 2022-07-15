HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 55,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 247,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.68) by ($6.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.