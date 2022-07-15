Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.35) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.