HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.99. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

