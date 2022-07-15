Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $611.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $657.88 and a 200-day moving average of $705.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.