Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.53. 189,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

