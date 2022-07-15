Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 86.1% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 15.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

