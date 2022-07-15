Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 9,466 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

