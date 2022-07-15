Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $400.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.96. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.