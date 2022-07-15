High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.35. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 14,708 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$66.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

